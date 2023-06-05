Coast Moment

Early morning along the Oregon Coast.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Sunshine greeted Lincoln City residents early Monday morning, June 5.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly clear skies through Thursday. Some clouds Friday. Highs in the upper 50s to low60s cooling overnight to near 50.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be attending any of the local high school graduation ceremonies?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.