The 80h anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Fleet in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor will be commemorated with a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, at the Don and Ann Davis Park at the west end of Olive Street in Newport.
Survivors of the surprise attack will be honored as will those who were lost.
Those attending are requested to observe social distancing and to properly wear face masks. Survivors’ families, all veterans, and the general public are invited.
On December 7, 1941—the date that President Roosevelt declared would “live in infamy”—over 2400 people died when the US Navy fleet suffered a devastating air attack, leading to the United States’ entry into World War II.
