Oregon Coast Community College and the Small Business Development Center’s Oregon Legislators Town Hall is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, April 14.
The event will be held live, via Zoom, and will feature State Sen. Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City) and State Rep. David Gomberg (D - Otis).
Throughout every full-length legislative term for almost the last decade, Lincoln County residents have been able to meet regularly with their representatives, live via video conference from Oregon Coast Community College’s facilities. The last town hall was held on March 17.
Anderson and Gomberg are scheduled to take audience questions, live, during the event.
The link to the town hall is https://oregoncoast.zoom.us/j/92741742488, or bit.ly/coasttownhall2.
Both Anderson and Gomberg serve on the Oregon Legislature Ways & Means Committee, which is scheduled to meet later that morning in Salem, so the Town Hall will end by 9:30 a.m.
If the Ways & Means Committee meeting is canceled on April 14, it’s possible one or both of the elected officials may attend this forum in person, at Oregon Coast Community College’s North County Center, 3788 SE High School Drive, in Lincoln City.
For the latest information, visit oregoncoast.edu, or find Oregon Coast Community College on Facebook.
