Volunteers braved the rain, wind, and cold temperatures to help collect food during the 2023 Community Days Food Drive at McKay's Market Thursday, April 20.
The time-honored Community Days Food Drive runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.outside McKay's Market, 801 SE Highway 101, in Lincoln City.
If yo missed the opportunity to participate, you can drop donation off at the Food Pantry, located at 1505 NE 6th Drive in Lincoln City.
