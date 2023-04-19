Lincoln City’s citywide celebration, Community Days, runs April 20 through April 22 at various community locations.

The event returns after a three-year period that has included a global pandemic, devastating wildfires, and serious economic strife, according to Community Days organizers.

A host of family-friendly events are slated over the three days, including a multicultural celebration, food drive, Mud Flat Golf, Ducky Derby, and a community Pancake Breakfast.

Celebration impact

Long-time resident, businessman and community volunteer Roger Robertson has been associated with Community Days for years.

“This is not a celebration for a few but for all. No one person or group got us through the last few years. We did it together and together we will continue to move forward,” Robertson told The News Guard.

For the 2023 Community Days, Robertson said he’ll be helping with the annual food drive, Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, and co-hosting Facebook live events about the celebration. Robertson said the celebration offers him, and the community, the chance to show gratitude to those that volunteer in the city.

“The ability to say thank you to the hundreds of volunteers our community depends upon,” he said. “We never can say thank you enough and this just gives the community the opportunity to applaud volunteers.”

Robertson said he also is hopeful that Community Days has a long-lasting impact.

“Continued healing for the entire area,” he said. “We will never be able to thank all of people and groups that pitched in to get us through the fires and COVID. So many did and continue to do so much. Just know that you are appreciated.”

Community Days events

“Rather than the traditional awards, such as Woman of the Year, Man of the Year and Business of the Year, the Community Days Committee resolved to celebrate the community's incredible resolve by crafting a video presentation, which will be screened at the Community Days Kickoff, featuring Secrets of Salsa set for Thursday, April 20,” Community Days Coordinator Patrick Alexander states in a release about the celebration.

The time-honored Community Days Food Drive runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20, outside McKay's Market, 801 SE Highway 101.

The Community Days Kickoff from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 20, will feature Secrets of Salsa, a multicultural celebration spearheaded by Oceana Family Literacy, at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church, 1226 SW 13th Street in Lincoln City.

On Friday, April 21, the Nickel Dive and Ducky Derby will take place at 2 pm at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place in Lincoln City. A New Orleans-style Celebration of Life Jazz Parade along SW 51st Street is scheduled for 5 p.m. The event is organized by Signature Home Health. The public also is invited to attend the Community Days Beach Bonfire at 6 p.m. organized by NW Natural.

Throughout the three-day Community Days celebration, distinctive blue pinwheels will set up at various locations, including Lincoln City Outlets, Dr. Bob’s Healthcare and the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, marking the return of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign against child abuse, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Mo's Restaurant, 860 SW 51dt Street, is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mudflat Golf begins at 9 a.m. on Siletz Bay.

To Mark Earth Day, April 22, Community Days will present a SOLVE beach clean, sponsored by Lincoln City Parks and Recreation; Surf and Earth, a celebration of Oregon Coast surfing organized by ZuhG Life; a native plant event by the Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society; and an Earth Day celebration at Camp Westwind just north of Lincoln City.

Festivities will conclude with a Fashion Show Gala at the Beach Club Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street from 4 p.m. to 9 pm Saturday, April 22. The sold-out event will feature dinner, a dessert bar, fashions by Searenity Boutique and a silent auction, with proceeds benefitting Family Promise.

For more information, visit the Community Days Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lccommunitydays.