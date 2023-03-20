Lincoln City’s Community Days celebration will return after a three-year hiatus this April, offering three days packed with fun, friendship and fund-raising.

“Lincoln City is primarily a visitor economy,” Community Days Planning Committee member Patrick Alexander said. “But Lincoln City is also a tremendous place to live, work and raise a family. Community Days gives us the opportunity to celebrate the town we call home and honor the selfless volunteer work of our friends and neighbors.”

Running from Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, the celebration will see the return of beloved local events like Mud Flat Golf, the Ducky Derby, the Pancake Breakfast and more.

Different apporoach

Historically, Community Days has included various awards, such as Woman of the Year, Man of the Year and Business of the Year to name a few. This year, organizers took a different approach as they tried to come to terms with three years that included a global pandemic, devastating wildfires and economic uncertainty.

“Throughout this period, members of the community stepped up in amazing ways to help their neighbors,” Alexander said. “As the committee considered how to structure this year's event, we concluded that attempting to single out one woman, one man or one business from such a period would be an impossible task.

“Instead, we resolved to celebrate the community's incredible resolve by crafting a video presentation, which will be screened at the Community Days Kickoff, featuring Secrets of Salsa set for Thursday, April 20.”

The presentation will recognize the community spirit shown by Lincoln City residents since the start of the pandemic, through the wildfires and the economic challenges that followed.

The group is welcoming submissions of photos and video clips, which can be emailed to palaxender@oregoncoasttoday.com, with the subject line "Community Days Presentation."

Video clips should be no more than 15 seconds long and filmed in landscape format. Please include a brief description of who and what is featured in the video or photo.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Event lineup

Community Days will begin on Thursday, April 20, with the time-honored Food Drive, running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside McKay's Market.

Throughout the event, Community Days committee members will be broadcasting live to an audience of thousands via several participating Facebook feeds. That evening will see the Community Days Kickoff, featuring Secrets of Salsa, a multicultural celebration spearheaded by Oceana Family Literacy, taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church.

On Friday, April 21, the Nickel Dive and Ducky Derby will take place at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center. Everyone will be invited to take part in a Celebration of Life Jazz Parade at 5 p.m. along SW 51st street, organized by Signature Home Health. After the parade, stroll down to the sands at 6 p.m. for a Beach Bonfire organized by NW Natural.

Throughout the three-day Community Days celebration, keep your eyes peeled for the distinctive blue pinwheels set up at various locations including Lincoln City Outlets, Dr. Bob’s Healthcare and the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, marking the return of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign against child abuse, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

Saturday, April 22, will be the most packed day, starting with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Mo's Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Follow your breakfast by swinging a club at Community Days favorite Mudflat Golf, starting at 9 a.m. on Siletz Bay.

April 22 is Earth Day and several Community Days events follow this theme, including:

SOLVE beach clean sponsored by Lincoln City Parks and Recreation

Surf and Earth, a celebration of Oregon Coast surfing organized by ZuhG Life

A native plant event by the Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society

An Earth Day celebration at Camp Westwind just north of Lincoln City.

Festivities will conclude with a Fashion Show Gala at the Beach Club Event Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event will feature dinner, a dessert bar, fashions by Searenity Boutique and a silent auction.

Tickets, $65 apiece, are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-fashion-show-gala-tickets-570281375947, with proceeds benefiting Family Promise.

For more information, visit the Community Days Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lccommunitydays. Watch for special Community Days coverage here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.