Learn how you can save a life and prevent the tragedy of suicide at a free in-person training Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St., Newport.
Participants will learn to recognize the clues and warning signs of mental health crisis and learn how to respond with three simple steps: question, persuade and refer.
This training is open to the public and recommended for people over the age of 16.
Sara Herd, Health Education specialist with Lincoln County Health Promotion, will lead the training and the same information will be shared at each session so you can choose the time that works best for you.
To register, call Herd at 541-265-0595 or email sherd@co.lincoln.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.