Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary is holding a fundraising scrub sale in cooperation with CareWear Uniforms from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
The sale will be on the hospital campus in Building 8, behind Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center, 2870 NE West Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City.
The sale is open to the public, with staff from other health care and dental offices welcome. A portion of proceeds will benefit the auxiliary.
“There will be a large display of scrubs and footwear in many styles and colors," Sale Organizer Kathy Stuart said. "Not only can you spruce up your work wardrobe, but you can help raise money for the auxiliary, which supports many hospital programs.”
CareWear offers a wide range of popular scrub and footwear brands suitable for people who work long hours on their feet. A variety of other items will be available, including water bottles, socks, backpacks and more.
Samaritan payroll deduction, cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Shoppers who spend $50 or more will be entered into a drawing for a $75 gift certificate from CareWear Uniforms.
If you cannot come to the sale, shop online at carewearscrubs.com and use the code SNLFREE for free shipping.
