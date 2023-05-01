This year’s Newport Loyalty Days and Sea Fair Festival, May 5, 6 and 7, recognizes all military veterans and active duty personnel, with a special honor given to those who served during the Vietnam War; one of America’s longest wars. Newport Loyalty Days officially says: ‘Welcome Home Vets.’
The Festival will begin on Friday, with a Veterans luncheon at the Newport 60+ Activity Center at 11:30 am. The next event will be held at 8 pm at the Newport National Guard Armory.
The Loyalty Days Princesses will start the program followed by the Reading of the Names, a recognition of the countless Oregonian Veterans of previous wars whose death continues to give life to the liberty of America.
The May 6 Loyalty Days Parade will start with the Loyalty Days 1 Mile Run beginning at 11:35 a.m. followed by the Honor Guard from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, other first responders, the Grand Marshall, the Loyalty Days Court, and the Loyalty Days Home Town Heroes.
Numerous community organizations, schools and businesses will advance the parade along Highway 101 beginning at the Pacific Plaza parking lot at Hwy 101 and NE 20th Street, concluding just before the intersection of Highway 20 and Olive Street.
An Open House will be held at 1:30 pm at the American Legion Hall Post 116 at 424 W. Olive Street and at the National Guard Armory at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, May 7th the Newport Fishermen's Wives will begin their day of events, starting at 9 a.m. with the Survival Suit race. Teams, including the three
Princesses, will compete in the race between Port Dock 1 and Port Dock 5. The Blessing of the Fleet, a community ceremony honoring local fishermen and their families, will begin with the boat parade at 11 a.m.
The Newport Fishermen’s Wives annual BBQ will be held at 1 p.m. at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club on Bay Blvd along with the Highliner Competition. The lunch is free of charge and open to everyone in the community until the food runs out.
The Memorial Service, remembering Lincoln County fishermen who were lost at sea, will be held at the Fishermen’s Memorial Sanctuary at Yaquina Bay State Park at 4 p.m.
