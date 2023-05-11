The Lincoln County Master GardenerTM Association is once again holding its popular Annual Plant Sale.
It takes place on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in the newly-remodeled 4H barn on the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 633 NE 3rd Street in Newport.
We offer more than 25 varieties of tomatoes, vegetable starts, herbs, native plants and perennials. All of our plants are grown locally from seed, cuttings, digging and dividing, or bare root starts. These plants are ready for our unique coastal environment.
Stop by our Help Desk for gardening questions or Master Gardener information. A representative from the Oregon Bee Atlas will be available to educate us on the 740 different bees that live in Oregon.
Our Garage Sale section will have a healthy collection of gardening books, as well as tools, pots, floating row cover and many other garden-related items. You can find some outstanding deals.
We’re excited to bring something new to the sale this year: A tool sharpening service. Bring your clippers, loppers or any tool that needs a new edge for a “tune up.” This will be set up outside of the barn.
Come early and feel free to bring a wagon to carry your purchases! We can’t wait to see you there.
