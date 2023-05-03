What are your health priorities?
Share them at community conversations hosted by Lincoln County Public Health, Arcoíris Cultural Center, and Waldport, Newport, Lincoln City and Siletz Public Libraries.
Your and others’ priorities will inform our next Regional Community Health Improvement Plan. This plan will guide what public health, human services, health care and many other organizations focus resources on in Lincoln, Benton and Linn counties.
“Working together we can have a greater impact on health and well-being,” Lincoln County Public Health Director Florence Pourtal said. “Many of our communities face similar challenges. We’ve identified key themes for our region. Now we need help focusing on a few priorities.”
Community conversations in person:
• 5-6 p.m. March 13, Arcoíris Cultural Center, 144 SW Coast St., Newport
Mam language
• 1-2 p.m. March 16, Driftwood Public Library 801 SW Hwy 101, #201, Lincoln City
Español
2:30-3:30 p.m. English
1-2 p.m. March 25, Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St.
Español
2:30-3:30 p.m. English
6-7 p.m. April 5, Siletz Public Library, 225 S Gaither St.
English
1-2 p.m. April 8, Waldport Public Library, 460 NW Hemlock
English
Community conversations online:
- 5-6 p.m. March 22 English
- 10-11 a.m. April 4 English
For online link and more information about these conversations and others in Benton and Linn counties contact Madelyn Hiner, at 541-272-0397, or at mhiner@co.lincoln.or.us
Información en español: Angel Jiménez, 541-265-4998, ajimenez@co.lincoln.or.us
For more information about the Community Health Improvement Plan and ways to get involved go to Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) | Lincoln County Oregon Lincoln County Public Health, in collaboration with our community partners, provides leadership to assure the conditions for healthy communities.
