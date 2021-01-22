Community Services Consortium (CSC) —a Community Action Agency providing assistance with housing, food, employment, education, utility bills and more—is receiving a second round of COVID-19 Rent Relief funding to continue to support renters in Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties.
Last year, CSC served over 700 households, more than 2,000 individuals, with COVID Rent Relief. Providing $3,660,078 to local landlords on behalf of their tenants. People who received COVID Rent Relief from CSC last year may be eligible to apply again, if they meet the eligibility criteria for the new program. With this new funding, and a new user-friendly online application, CSC hopes to serve even more community members this year.
In order to qualify, applicants must at minimum:
- Be a renter in Linn, Benton, or Lincoln County
- Be at least one month behind on rent
- Have lost employment/income or fallen behind rent due to COVID-19 (anyone in household)
The current eviction moratorium in Oregon protects renters from eviction due to nonpayment through June 30, 2021, as long as they have notified their landlord with the Declaration of Financial Hardship for Eviction Protection form (available here). Otherwise, renters have until March 31, 2021 to pay any back-due rent to their landlord. Tenants who are behind in rent for any reason are urged to complete a Declaration of Financial Hardship form and submit it to their landlord as soon as possible.
While CSC will administer the next tenant-based rental assistance program, a new Landlord Compensation Fund run by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is due to open in late January. This is a separate program and landlords must apply directly through the state of Oregon. Landlords should visit the OHCS website for details.
If a tenant is not COVID-impacted and in need of rental assistance, or for those experiencing homelessness, contact CSC to find out more about their other housing services.
To learn more about CSC and find the online application when it’s open, visit their website https://communityservices.us.
