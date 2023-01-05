Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has scheduled open-to-all, in-person town halls in Lincoln and Tillamook counties Sunday and Monday, Jan. 8 and 9.
The Lincoln County event will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Oregon Coast Community College, 400 SE College Way, in Newport. The Tillamook town hall is slated for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Port of Tillamook Officers Mess Hall, 6825 Officer's Row Road, in Tillamook.
Wyden will conduct nine additional town halls in Clatsop, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“Keeping my promise to hold annual town halls for each of our state’s 36 counties has been key to my public service, and I very much look forward to kicking off 2023 by resuming my in-person town halls with these open-to-all gatherings around Oregon,” Wyden said.
The U.S. Senator continued his town hall commitment in every Oregon county during the pandemic by holding virtual town halls in communities throughout the state.
“Town halls provide all Oregonians the opportunity to shorten the distance between our state and Washington, DC by asking me any question and sharing any idea," he said. “That’s the Oregon Way and I’m eager to hear from Oregonians as the new Congress begins about how to make our state an even better place to live and work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.