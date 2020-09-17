A few resources are starting to be demobilized from the Echo Mountain Complex, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reported Sept. 17.
Due to the hard work from all the firefighters, the fire has remained at 2,552 acres, and containment has reached 45 percent. Resources that are demobilized may be re-assigned to other fires, or may be headed back to their home bases to rest and recover.
Firefighters continue to identify and mitigate hazard trees, focusing on the trees that may threaten structures, infrastructure and travel routes. Teams of skilled fellers are brought in to do this work. These resources are often local timber company resources.
Highway 18 through the fire area has been opened to the public. Travelers should be aware that firefighting personnel and equipment may also be traveling through the area and conducting operations in the vicinity. People are asked to stay alert and aware and not get distracted while traveling through the area.
Fire managers ask that as residents begin to return home, they consider the hazards that may still persist in the area. While fire crews have done their best to identify snags and dangerous trees, there may be trees that have been weakened by the fire. In addition to these overhead hazards, many ground-level hazards may persist as well. These hazards may include, but are not limited to stump holes and ash pits. Other hazards associated with the wildland urban interface may also be present.
As resources begin to leave the area, it is important to note that fire resources will still be assigned to the Echo Mountain Complex. The West Oregon District is mobilizing a Type 4 Incident Management Team to take command when IMT 1 leaves. The Type 4 team will continue to provide oversight to firefighting operations.
Some Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation areas still exist around the fire area For more information on these levels and areas where they apply, please check: www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire Residents affected by evacuations can call the county’s call center at 541-265-0621, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
