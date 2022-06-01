Country Media, the parent operating company to a dozen local newspapers located in California and Oregon, has partnered with Miami-based Global Listings, the world’s largest online real estate listings search engine to power their 11 newspaper websites with over 3+ million property listings from 107 different countries.
As part of the new property listings content syndication partnership, Global Listings will now provide all 11 newspaper sites with a “white-label” real estate listing search engine interface, over 3 million active property listings of searchable content, and a fully automated and e-commerce driven self-posting property listings advertising solution.
David Thornberry, Country Media’s corporate director of revenue commented, “We are excited to be partnering with Global Listings to provide not only a great new service and options in real estate, but also interesting details about properties worldwide.”
Global Listings founder and CEO Michael Gerrity said, “We are honored to be working with Country Media to provide all their newspapers with our online real estate listings search engine interface and worldwide property listings content. We also look forward to further helping Country Media’s 11 newspapers’ own online audiences connect with properties locally or worldwide that are best suited for their own needs, and providing them the simple and cost-effective option to post their own property listings direct to each newspaper’s website.”
About Country Media
Country Media, Inc. is a media and web design company with local newspaper properties in Oregon and California.
About Global Listings
Global Listings, Inc. (GlobalListings.com) is a market-leading property technology company for the highly fragmented $270 trillion-dollar addressable worldwide real estate industry.
With offices in both South Florida and Southern California, Global Listings owns and operates property listings MARKETPLACES, PLATFORMS and DATA SERVICES on a global scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.