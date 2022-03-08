Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will decide at their meeting Wednesday, March 9, whether to continue a mask mandate for county facilities. The state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11. Masks will still be required in health care facilities, airports and public transportation. Individual counties will decide whether to keep or lift the requirement in their facilities.
Human and Health Services Director Jayne Romero stated during a commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 2, that for health and human services, there will still be a mask mandate, except for possibly in the administration office.
“I’m not hearing anything specific in regard to our other more concerning settings like our jail, maybe our probation and parole offices, other offices where we kind of have those one-on-one contact,” Romero said. “I think from my perspective, prudence is not a bad thing. One thing we’ve tried to do is follow the science.”
The science is suggesting that hospitalization numbers are trending down, Romero added. At the same time, the state has entered a phase where many Oregonians are vaccinated and boosted.
“I think it would be very difficult for staff and very confusing for the public to have the state order lifted for indoor spaces and then have us kind of still doing it,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. “I think it would put staff in a really difficult position.”
Jacobson agreed the jail may be a vulnerable area. There was never a federal mask mandate, just a state mandate.
“To me, that’s the high-risk place besides health care and public transit that already having those masking requirements that are going to stay,” Jacobson said.
Public Health Director Florence Pourtal said if people feel comfortable wearing a mask, that is still an option once the mandate lifts. Jacobson said the county could still provide masks in the courthouse and could put something in their policy about people having the option to continue masking up.
Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said he would know more what the sheriff’s office recommendation will be by the next board meeting, Wednesday, March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.