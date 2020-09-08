Lincoln County Oregon is under a state of emergency and a Red Flag warning due to strong winds and at least three wildfires.
The two largest fires are at Echo Mountain and Kimberling Mountain, both off Highway 18 near Otis. The Highway is closed sat Milepost 7 due to fire on both sides of the road. Multiple homes are at level two and level three evacuation orders. Residents are being directed to shelter in place unless they receive an evacuation order.
Available Transit bus services are offered free for the day. Currently, north and south county inter transit bus services are closed. Call 541-265-4900 for updates.
Temporary evacuation points for displaced residents have been established at Chinook Winds Casino and Faith Baptist Church in Lincoln City.
County Commissioner, Claire Hall said, “I am impressed with our local response which has been swift and agile. Our inter agency partnerships and our Emergency Management team are working diligently to save lives, property and coordinate together.“
A smaller fire on Highway 34 at milepost four, which had threatened three homes, has been contained.
Highway 101 is closed north of Little Whale Cove due to numerous downed tree limbs and power lines. Many local access roads are also blocked. Due to poor visibility, poor air quality and uncertain road conditions, all residents are being encouraged to curtail travel.
Power outages are extensive throughout the county; an estimated 10,000 homes and residences in North County are without power as of this time. Toledo’s 9-1-1 dispatch center lost power and calls are being transferred to the Lincoln City dispatch center.
One Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was heavily damaged by a fallen tree; the deputy was not in the vehicle at the time.
The county Board of Commissioners met at about 7:30 a.m. to adopt the emergency declaration.
Similar conditions prevail throughout much of Western Oregon, making it difficult to impossible to secure outside assistance for dealing with emergency situations.
The National Weather Service says the Red Flag warning will remain in effect through Midnight tomorrow (Wednesday) night, although tomorrow is expected to be cooler and less windy.
County Online – Wildfire Information
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/seasonal-hazards-wildfire
