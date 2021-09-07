Lincoln County is in need of more COVID-19 response workers. They especially need response workers who can facilitate mobile vaccination events, which includes coordinating with a variety of colleagues and partners on short time lines, driving the county mobile vaccination van, setting up the clinic space, including tents, tables, paperwork, vaccination, vaccine prep, and observation areas; directing staff and volunteers, and ensuring protocols are followed to ensuring client and staff safety.
This position does not follow traditional work hours and the employee should be available to work some weekends and evenings. This person would work with the county vaccination coordinator who plans the events, other on-site facilitators, and volunteers who have months of experience facilitating these types of events. Knowledge of health care policies and protocols would be highly desirable.
They are also looking for someone who can provide outreach and targeted promotion for our COVID-19 mobile events, to assure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine and to work with trusted messengers to get vaccination info to vulnerable and marginalized communities. Health Communications knowledge and skills would be an asset. Spanish/English bilingual is preferred.
Both of these positions provide highly rewarding work: primary prevention for COVID-19 for vulnerable populations. They will have the opportunity to collaborate with community-based organizations serving vulnerable populations, staff from a range of entities including Samaritan Health System, and work on a team that is using collaborative and data-driven decision-making. Link to open positions and application submission can be found on the county website at ww.co.lincoln.or.us.
