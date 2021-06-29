At their regular meeting June 22, the Lincoln County Commissioners discussed the enforcement of illegal fireworks and risk of fire over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The board considered a ban on the sale and use of personal fireworks in the county, but seemed to favor education over a ban, though they will revisit the issue June 28.
On June 10, Waldport City Council banned fireworks within the city limits, citing extreme fire danger and drought conditions that had the city already relating on its secondary water supply. County residents, as well Waldport city officials, petitioned the commissioners to also prohibit personal fireworks in unincorporated county areas.
County Counsel Wayne Belmont pointed out Oregon law bans possession, use or sale of any fireworks that fly, explode or travel more than one foot in the air or six feet in the ground. Most of the fireworks occurring around the Fourth of July are illegal fireworks, he noted.
Commission Chair Doug Hunt asked Sheriff Curtis Landers what size of staff it would take to enforce existing laws regarding fireworks, noting, “It doesn’t do any good to make additional laws if there isn’t anyone to enforce them.”
Landers responded that with eight more staff per shift they could do it. “But that’s a pipe dream with the budget situation,” he said.
Sheriff Curtis Landers told the commissioners the Fourth of July weekend was a difficult one for his office with the call load already high. Time off is not allowed, and deputies are already on overtime, he said. The department is short a number of positions.
Landers recommend contacting fire districts to see if they have enforcement statues if the commissioners impose additional fireworks restrictions.
Belmont stated issue is illegal fireworks and told the commissioners he sits out in his yard with a shovel and a charged hose every fourth of July due to the risk of fireworks.
“The tools are in place,” Belmont said. “I don’t think you need any additional regulations. You need much, much, much, more enforcement and education.”
Landers explained, “We don’t want to put deputies in the situation of having to use force for a fireworks complaint. Even if we had enough enforcement, that would be difficult situation to put deputies in. You know there’s going to be use-of-force situations.”
Landers continued, “It’s not the type of activity I want to see deputies doing. I see it going wrong in a number of different ways.”
The main messages should be fire danger and to be use fireworks responsibly, Landers suggested. Maybe the county should look into reader boards. Most people are reasonable and will take necessary precautionary measures, he said.
Personal fireworks, such as those offered for sale in the county starting June 23, are usually confined to private driveways, Landers pointed out, which Waldport’s ban doesn’t affect.
“A family in a driveway being very responsible setting off legal Oregon fireworks purchased in the state, isn’t going to be a problem,” he said.
Commissioner Claire Hall said if there was an indication that a prohibition of the sale and use of fireworks on public property was going to be an enforcement tool for the sheriff, she would support it, but that wasn’t the case.
Hunt noted the beaches are under the jurisdiction of state parks. “Even if we passed an ordinance it wouldn’t apply to the beaches,” he said. With most fireworks stands in cities, a county ban would have no impact on the sale of legal fireworks.
Landers noted last year was a bad year for illegal fireworks complaints, perhaps because of the lack of public displays. He was hopeful the many firework shows in the county will alleviate some of the illegal firework activity.
The sheriff noted a flier detailing the danger of illegal fireworks was sent out to short term rentals. It’s not just a violation, said Landers. It’s a crime, and violators can be arrested.
Landers suggested reminding people to enjoy themselves, but to consider the nuisance, risk and fire danger fireworks pose.
“I’m not convinced that us adopting a measure banning fireworks use or sales would have any measurable impact on fire safety, so I’m not inclined to take that action,” Hall stated.
“I’m still on the fence,” said Kaety Jacobson regarding additional measures restricting fireworks. She acknowledged enforceability is an issue. However, she noted, wearing seatbelts is hard to enforce, too, but police manage to do so.
Landers indicated he would reach out to the fire defense board to enhance efforts to inform people of the risk of fire danger and make the public aware of what is and is not allowed and where. Staff will reach out to fire districts to inquire if they have any enforcement options and report back. The commissioners will revise the issue June 28.
