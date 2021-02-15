Lincoln County Public Health announced last week that the COVID-19 vaccine allocation will be smaller than anticipated this week.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Lincoln County will only receive 500 prime (first) doses, and they will not arrive in time for the scheduled Tuesday clinics due to the federal holiday. These vaccine shipments are shipped directly from the federal distribution program and delivery is dependent upon their schedule, Public Health officials said.
Due to this development, Public Health said the Tuesday, February 16 clinics in Lincoln County have to be postponed.
“There were some no-shows and extra doses at today’s clinic at the Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) in Newport,” Public Health officials said.
“Staff began calling people who were scheduled for next Tuesday’s clinic in Newport and were able to bring 53 of those scheduled into today’s clinic.”
Public Health will contact all of those scheduled for Tuesday’s clinic to explain this development and will also contact them as soon as they get the vaccines and are able to schedule another clinic.
The health department thanked the community for their continued interest and patience in getting vaccinated.
