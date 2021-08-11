Due to the Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service; and Oregon Department of Forestry moving to Extreme Fire Risk in Lincoln County, The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the nine fire protection agencies have moved the Complete Burn Ban from Friday, August 13, 2021, to today, August 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
This burn ban will remain in effect until conditions improve and notification is provided by the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board. Please contact your local fire agency if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.