COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Public Health reports a 41 percent decrease in cases compared to the previous week.
“Through Feb. 14, our case count was 675, still well above what we were seeing September through December of last year, but well below what we saw in January,” Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Romero said the test positivity rate is still at about 16 percent but daily cases appear to be trending down. The county has had 66 total deaths as of Monday, Feb. 14. For the week of Feb. 6, there were 274 positive COVID-19 cases.
“In January, we had 2,050 positive cases as compared to 177 in [January] 2021,” Romero said. “Here we are in February, we have 675 positive cases through Feb. 14, as compared to 66 positive cases in [February] 2021.”
Hospitalizations in Oregon also appear to be trending down, Romero added. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital has three individuals in the hospital testing positive with COVID-19 and one in intensive care unit (ICU), as of Feb. 14. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital has five individuals in the hospital testing positive with COVID-19 and one in the ICU.
“We have a vaccination rate of 85 percent,” Romero said. “This would include ages five and older who have at least one dose of the vaccine. Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15, it appears that about 475 doses of the vaccine were administered. A little over half – 250 or 260 – were actually booster doses.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shortened the wait time between the primary vaccine series and booster doses for those immunocompromised. These individuals can now get boosted with a fourth dose three months after their third dose. If you think this applies to you, contact your health care provider.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will lift the indoor mask mandate no later than March 31. School mask requirements will be lifted March 31 as well. OHA does not plan to lift the mask mandate for health care facilities.
“The recommendation is that people who are at high risk of severe disease or who fall within this category continue to wear masks while they’re in indoor public settings,” Romero said. “Those folks include anyone who is unvaccinated, those who have compromised immune systems, anybody who has an underlying health condition, folks who are 65 and older, and anyone living with folks who are at high risk of contracting the disease.”
Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/3gP1ACH
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3Bznq6U
