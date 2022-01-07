Lincoln County Public Health has reported four times as many COVID-19 cases last week than the previous week. Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) now predicts 1,650 COVID-related hospitalizations by the end of January, up from 1,259, which was predicted on Dec. 23.
There were 66 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, public health stated. The county is at 58 COVID-related deaths. Lincoln County’s test positivity rate has tripled since the previous week, jumping from 4.9 percent the week of Dec. 19 to 13.9 percent the week of Dec. 26.
Samaritan Newport lab has reported that 85 percent of new cases since Dec. 29 have dropped the S-gene, which is a clear indicator the variant in omicron. Public health has not received any new sequenced results yet to confirm this variant is now the dominant one in the county.
Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero reported during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 6, that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved booster shots for those 12-15 years old. This is still awaiting approval and implementation from the governor’s office.
“The CDC is now recommending boosters at the five-month period for Pfizer only,” Romero said. “Anybody who is eligible for a booster who had the Pfizer series, the recommendation is they would get their booster at five months. Although, for Moderna, it continues to be at the six month post original series point.”
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosters are recommended after two months of the primary dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated if they have been boosted or have completed their primary series of Pfizer or Moderna within the last six months or their primary series of Johnson & Johnson within the last two months.
Romero said the isolation and quarantine guidelines have shortened. These guidelines are for the public.
For those who test positive, whether vaccinated or not, should isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
“At this point, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, they’re to stay home and isolate for five days,” Romero said. “If symptoms abate, then they can leave the house five days after the symptoms abate.”
The five-day quarantine does not apply to health care setting or K-12 schools. Those exposed to COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated do not have to stay home but should wear a mask around others for 10 days. They should also get tested on day five, if possible. Those exposed to COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated should stay home for five days, continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days, and test on day five, if possible. If those exposed develop symptoms, they should get tested and stay home. Romero said the five-day case count begins on the last day you were with the person who tested positive.
There is one individual in intensive care unit that tested positive for COVID-19, Romero added. There are no positive cases at Samaritan Health.
Romero said people should remember to wear their masks properly of the nose. The virus works through the nasal passages.
The vaccination bus is open from noon to 7 p.m. every day at 633 NE 3rd St. in Newport.
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3zy0Qug
Find a COVID-19 testing location at https://bit.ly/3t5hBMm
