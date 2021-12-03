Both at the state and in Lincoln County, the number of COVID-19 cases have hit a plateau. Lincoln County’s peak was at the end of August, and since then, started to decline and have now remained steady since the end of October.
“We’re holding at about 15 cases per day in Lincoln County,” Interim Public Health Director Florence Pourtal stated during a board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30. “When we were at the height of the surge last fall and winter, we were at 15 cases per day.”
Pourtal stated the health department expects an increase in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, public health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, Nov. 29, two local hospitalizations, and two individuals currently in the ICU.
A new variant of concern has been identified by scientists in South Africa, Pourtal said. The Omicron variant is being researched now. Scientists are specifically looking at how the current vaccines’ effectiveness is holding up against the new variant. Public health encourages people to get vaccinated, get the booster shot and wear a mask.
“What we need to do right now is be patient and wait for the scientists to give us more information when they have it,” Pourtal said.
The mass vaccination on Fridays at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds will end after Dec. 17 due to a decrease in the demand for vaccines.
“We’re going to go back to our outreach and mobile clinic model,” Pourtal said. “This time around, we want to set up a very clear calendar of clinics.”
Pourtal said this model has helped break barriers to access. The clinics will have all vaccines available, including the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
Find an upcoming vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3rwjPmV
Find local COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/2ZSfD5I
