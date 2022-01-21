Oregon is seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases due to a surge in the omicron variant. The number of cases in Lincoln County is exploding this month with a total, as of Monday, Jan. 17, of 906 cases. As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the county passed 1,000 cases, Lincoln County Public Health reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
“This is only a picture of the cases that are being reported to us, meaning that if someone tests at home and doesn’t know or doesn’t tell us that they tested positive, we would not have that case to be reporting on,” Public Health Director Florence Pourtal said. “This is, I would say, the tip of the iceberg. I don’t know how big the iceberg, but I think there’s an iceberg. There’s more than what we are able to see.”
Lincoln County Public Health reported 322 COVID-19 cases from Friday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 18. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, there were five people in local hospitals with COVID-19 and one was in the intensive care unit.
Pourtal said as forecasted, hospitalizations are continuing to trend up. One of the main messages is if you do not have an emergency, do not show up to the emergency department, especially for a COVID-19 test.
The White House put a website up on Jan. 18 that allows people to order a free test kit that includes four tests. Order at https://special.usps.com/testkits
“Obviously you need to have internet access,” Pourtal said. “If you do not have internet access, you can call the call center and if you’re willing to give the person who’s going to answer the phone your mailing address and your name, we will be able to make that order for you.”
The call center can be reached at 541-265-0621, option 6.
Pourtal said the state also made a larger order of test kits to be distributed to organizations, Tribes and local public health authorities.
“I requested 3,000 test kits,” Pourtal said. “We have been granted 7,000-ish test kits for Lincoln County. Those will have to be distributed to community members who we are having a harder time to reach them.”
These test kits include two tests. One of the distribution sites will be the vaccination clinic, Pourtal said. There will be more information to follow.
Public health encourages people to get their booster shot if they are eligible and to get the primary doses if they have not yet received the vaccine.
“It’s very clear that COVID is spreading way more within the unvaccinated population,” Pourtal said.
Pourtal said omicron has been able to adapt and evolve and can come through the barrier of the original vaccine series. It takes the effectiveness of the vaccine down to 35 percent. If you receive the booster shot, that effectiveness goes back up.
“Our 65 plus age category is doing a good job,” Pourtal said of vaccines. “We still want more people to be vaccinated.”
The vaccine is not 100 percent protectiveness but protects against severe illness, Pourtal added. If you receive the COVID-19 booster, the disease is minor compared to if you are not fully vaccinated.
“In terms of which mask is going to be more protective, definitely with this variant because it’s so good at transmitting, obviously if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re putting yourself at risk,” Pourtal said. “If you’re putting on a mask that is cloth, you would possibly put yourself at risk. Obviously, it’s going to protect you more than having no mask on but it’s not going to do a very good job anymore [with the omicron variant.]”
A procedural mask does a better job that the cloth masks against the omicron variant. The best option is a KN95 mask.
Pourtal said the county has seen 62 deaths, as of Jan. 18. So far, the county has a record total of 1,043 cases in January and 5,031 during the pandemic overall. This means 20 percent of the known positive cases have happened in the last 18 days.
“I really want to encourage people to go get their booster as soon as they are eligible,” Pourtal said.
Find a COVID-19 testing center at https://bit.ly/3rULxbR
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3nMGybJ
