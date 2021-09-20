According to the Lincoln County Public Health Department, as of 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, there were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday for a total of 380 cases so far in September. There were no new hospitalizations and 16 people have been admitted to hospitals during September. There was only one COVID-19 patient in a local hospital and none in the intensive care unit.
Florence Pourtal, Deputy Director of Public Health updated the Lincoln County Commissioners on Wednesday and said she was “cautiously optimistic” in reference to seeing a decrease in the positivity rate in the week prior, although school has just started.
“Unvaccinated individuals are driving the epidemic,” she said. “When you look at the breakthrough cases since January, only 12 percent of all of the cases in Lincoln County that have been reported since then, have been amongst the vaccinated. So really, really getting vaccinated, is the best action.”
Pourtal said that at 78.8 percent, Lincoln County was fourth in the state as far as the percentage of the population who is vaccinated.
She said that still, the best way to prevent transmission of this virus is wearing a mask in public settings, limiting social gatherings and maintaining physical distance, and if you’re sick, stay home as much as possible.
