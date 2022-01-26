Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office administration was advised on Jan. 19 of four Adults in Custody (AIC) testing positive for COVID-19. All four were experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
Over the course of the next few days, additional custodies began showing signs of COVID-19 and further testing was completed. In addition to testing custodies, staff were tested as well. Since the onset of the outbreak on Jan. 19, 25 custodies and 10 staff members have tested positive.
The jail medical team remains in close contact with Lincoln County Public Health, the facility physician and the State of Oregon to ensure all necessary protocols are being followed.
All previously instituted precautionary measures and protocols remain in place – COVID-19 testing for all AIC’s who remain in custody, thorough facility cleaning, daily temperature checks for AIC’s and staff as well as a facial covering requirement and other daily precautions.
