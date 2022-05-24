Lincoln County Public Health, in collaboration with LabDash Testing, will provide drive-up COVID-19 PCR testing from their Nye Street location. Testing will be every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Wednesday, May 25.
Sign-up links for testing appointments can be found on Lincoln County Public Health’s website: co.lincoln.or.us/COVID. Click on the “Coronavirus Testing” button. Appointments are not necessary to receive a test but are strongly encouraged.
It is also strongly encouraged that you create your LabDash online account prior to arrival for testing as time and space are limited. The link to create an account is on the Coronavirus Testing page.
Testing takes approximately 15 minutes, and results are typically available in your LabDash account within 24-48 hours of testing.
No insurance, primary care referral or MyChart accounts are necessary for this service. Spanish translation is available, and the drive-up clinic is ADA accessible.
