COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide. Lincoln County Public Health relays they are beginning to lay off their COVID-19 response workers and rearrange the remaining staff to address current needs.
“The mask mandate for indoor settings is lifting at 11:59 p.m. on March 11,” Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 10.
Romero said even though the disease burden is less, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority still encourage those who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, at higher risk of complications, or those living with those individuals at higher risk, to continue to wear masks.
“Our test positivity rate is at 4.9 percent,” Romero said. “That’s good news.”
During the week of Feb. 27, Lincoln County’s case count was down to 41 cases.
As of March 8, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital had no individuals in the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, Romero added. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital also had no individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our overall vaccination rate of individuals five and older who have at least one dose of the vaccine is at 85 percent,” Romero said. “About 45.5 percent of the folks in Lincoln County who are eligible are boosted.”
Public health is continuing vaccination clinics. People can receive additional at-home tests from the government at COVIDTests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. If public health needs more tests to distribute to organizations, the department will investigate how to get additional tests.
Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/35Ihk8O
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3MFdi1v
