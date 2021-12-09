After Thanksgiving, Oregon has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases. In Lincoln County, that increase has yet to be seen so far, Lincoln County Public Health has reported.
There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7, for a total of 62 cases in December, public health reported Wednesday, Dec. 20. In December, there have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Lincoln County and 55 total deaths since the pandemic began.
“At this time, there’s still no omicron reported in Oregon,” Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Pourtal said based on initial data, omicron is two to three times more transmissible than the delta variant. The severity of the disease appears to be not as bad as previous variants, but data is still being collected.
“It seems that omicron is good at breaking through the vaccines, especially if you only had your primary series,” Pourtal said. “It is really recommended that now that everybody 18 and older is eligible for the booster, that people go ahead and get their boosters.”
The waning immunity from the primary series is not holding well against the omicron variant, Pourtal said. Public health recommends people get their booster shot, especially if planning to travel for the holidays, and continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your physical distance from others.
The last fairgrounds clinic will be held Dec. 17. Public health will go back to an outreach and mobile clinic model.
“Our team is cross-training just to make sure that if we have a surge, we have enough people to handle those cases,” Pourtal said.
To find a COVID-19 test in Lincoln County, visit https://bit.ly/3rOWSeP
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3lODIlq
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.