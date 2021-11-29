There were 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday through Sunday for a total of 303 cases in November and 3,607 overall.
2 people are in Lincoln County Hospitals, 1 is in the ICU.
· Boosters: Everyone 18 and older is eligible for a Moderna or Pfizer Booster six months after their second shot. Everyone 18 and older is also eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster two months after their initial shot. Public Health strongly encourages all adults to get their booster as soon as they are able.
· Clinics this week:
o Monday, Nov. 29, 2:00pm - 6:00pm: La Guadalupana in Lincoln City. All vaccines are available.
o Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1:00pm - 4:00pm: Toledo Elementary. Pediatric vaccines and some other vaccines for family of students.
o Friday, December 3, 9am - 3pm: Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds). All vaccines available.
o Friday, December 3, 9am - 4pm: Oregon Coast Community College North Campus (Lincoln City). No pediatric vaccines.
o Friday, December 3, 1:30pm - 4:00pm: Sam Case Elementary in Newport. Pediatric vaccines and some other vaccines for family of students.
o Friday, December 3, 3:00pm - 7:00pm: La Juquilita in Newport. All vaccines available.
· Public Health will be ending the clinic at the Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) on December 17th. Mobile clinics will be scheduled after the holidays in consistent locations around the county. Details will be coming soon.
· The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a new Variant of Concern and have named it Omicron. Scientists are still studying the virus mutation to see if it is more contagious or more severe. The WHO said on Sunday that "Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (ie, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks." Read the Nov. 28, 2021 WHO Update here.
· A list of all the COVID-19 clinics and testing options are on the Lincoln County website under “What’s New”. Our call center is also able to help you, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, except on holidays. Call us at 541-265-0621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.