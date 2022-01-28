Lincoln County Public Health reported 1,680 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Jan. 26. The health department only sees 25 percent of the actual case in Lincoln County, as some of the at-home test kits are not reported or people do not get tested even if they have symptoms.
Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 26 that transmission of the virus is through the roof throughout Lincoln County and across the state. Oregon Health & Science University’s (OHSU) forecast shows cases peaking in the next 7-10 days and hospitalizations peaking around Feb. 1.
Public health recommends people receive a booster shot when eligible. Call the call center at 541-265-0621 ext. 6 if you need more information. Those vaccinated with only the primary series are protected against omicron by 35 percent. Receiving a booster shot takes that level up to 75 percent.
“We have clinics available throughout the county without an appointment,” Pourtal said.
Dr. Lesley Ogden, CEO of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, said across the state, hospitals are getting close to what was seen with delta and hospitalizations are predicted to be even higher. Ogden said with the hospitals in the county, the concern is not being able to transfer patients to a higher level of care. The hospitals are boarding patients in the emergency rooms. Transport agencies are having difficulty with staffing and finding beds that are available.
“We’re going to have to become the answer for ourselves,” Ogden said. “We are becoming rapidly our own islands.”
Ogden said it is not because of COVID-19 patients in the county’s hospitals, but because of COVID-19 and every other patient that is overwhelming the system.
“We have very few facilities in our region to discharge patients to,” Ogden said. “Especially in a rural area, they struggled with staffing before this ever happened.”
These facilities cannot accept any more patients now because of their own staffing issues being dramatically impacted by omicron, Ogden added.
The omicron variant is taking down staff. Both hospitals have a 96 percent vaccination rate of staff. These people are having mild symptoms because they are fully vaccinated. The hospitals do not have the number of staff to cover the current level of services.
“We have made a request for clinical staff from the OHA to please help us because the same thing is happening to our staff now that is happening to others,” Ogden said. “We are looking at receiving those additional staff members as early as Feb. 1 but sometime during next week we hope to start receiving them in a rolling fashion. Of course, they are national health care agencies and they are experiencing some of the same problems we are with finding people.”
For non-clinical staffing requests, the hospitals are working with OHA to find out if the National Guard is available to help in those positions. There are 15 positions available at each hospital.
“If we cannot get any sort of response from OHA about finding those non-clinical positions, we do have something we are implementing within Samaritan, which is taking our corporate workers that can be spared,” Ogden said.
Ogden said these workers would come out, learn the jobs and help where they can.
Pourtal reported a total of 64 COVID-related deaths, as of Jan 25. The county is seeing an average of about 100 cases per day. The data public health can work from is only the test results they are receiving a report of.
As of Jan. 26, 84.1 percent of eligible people are vaccinated in Lincoln County (age 5 or older) with at least one dose. There is a goal to have clinics at the schools prior to spring break and before summer break.
Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/34f2fKu
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3g1okis
