Indoor masking for the general public and schools will lift at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11, due to hospitalization rates falling quicker than anticipated and a willingness to align with what California and Washington states are doing.
“The entire West Coast is going to be dropping the mask requirement [next] Friday,” Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 2.
“There is no guidance at this time around mask requirements being lifted for health care settings,” Pourtal said. “That means that the mask requirement will stay in place after March 11.”
Even though the state is seeing less disease, there is still a risk for people not yet vaccinated, those immunocompromised, those with high risk of complications or those living with those at risk. It is recommended that these people continue to wear a mask.
Quarantine is being paused for the general population, K-12 and child care settings on March 11, Pourtal added. Because of the high vaccination rates in Oregon, and a high rate of folks who got infected during the omicron surge, there is a thought Oregon has gained community immunity against COVID-19. There is no firm timeframe for the immunity but it is expected to last 90-100 days.
“Pausing quarantine at this time makes sense to our health officials,” Pourtal said.
In the event of another surge, the guidelines may change.
Lincoln County Public Health will continue to ask people to isolate when they have a positive COVID-19 test. People will be asked to continue to isolate for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days after isolation.
Lincoln County has had a total of 73 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, as of Monday, Feb. 28. The test positivity has gone down from 25 percent at the height of the omicron surge to 5.2 percent. There were 85 cases the week of Feb. 20.
Pourtal said it is projected that hospitalizations will continue decreasing over the next few weeks. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital had an average of one person in the intensive care unit in February. It was similar at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
As of Wednesday’s report, 43.4 percent of people in Lincoln County have received a booster does of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 60-65 percent of vaccines being administered are boosters. The schedule of clinics will be maintained for the month of March but will likely occur less often or by shortened time periods moving forward as demand declines.
Find a COVID-19 test at https://bit.ly/3CbdhgU
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3CaJS6m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.