Omicron has been detected in Oregon, with at least three cases so far, Lincoln County Public Health reported Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“It’s likely to be more transmissible than the delta virus,” Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during a board of commissioners meeting on Dec. 15. “Two to three times more transmissible is what we’re hearing at this time.”
Pourtal said scientists from the U.K. are reporting omicron can neutralize the antibodies created by the primary doses.
“Because this new variant is very good at breaking through even if you got your two first doses, it’s not going to be enough on top of a waning immunity,” Pourtal
When people get the booster shot, the effectiveness of the vaccine rises back up. The vaccine works to protect you against hospitalization and severe illness, Pourtal added.
The health department recommends people get their booster doses.
“Because omicron is more transmissible than delta, and because we’re now inside, we want to be really careful as to putting those masks on and keeping our distance and washing our hands when we’re in a public indoor setting,” Pourtal said. “Those are all proven protection and prevention methods that have been implemented for two years now and we know they work.”
There were 12 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 14, for a total of 122 cases in December and 3,759 overall. One new death was reported Dec. 14, for a total of three in December.
Oregon State University conducts a weekly wastewater sampling for surveillance purposes for a few counties, including Lincoln County. For the past few weeks, Lincoln County has been standing at ‘strong,’ which means the county is at the higher end of the virus appearing in the wastewater in Lincoln City, Newport and Siletz. The number of COVID-19 cases reported is much lower than the results of the November and December wastewater readings indicate. Public health believes people may not be reporting positive at-home tests or may not be testing at all due to minor symptoms.
Public health highly recommends all close contacts and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how minor, get tested if they can. Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test at https://bit.ly/3p2QgHX
If you do not have internet access, you can report a positive at-home COVID-19 test by calling 541-265-4112 ext. 1.
“All individuals 16 and older are now eligible to receive a booster shot,” Pourtal said.
Those 16 and 17 years old are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster.
The health department’s vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds ended Dec. 17. Public health will be going back to a mobile clinic outreach model. Testing options will also be available at those sites. Follow updates of clinics at https://bit.ly/3GPkHaS
Find a COVID-19 testing location at https://bit.ly/3F3vH3D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.