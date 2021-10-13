Olalla Center and Lincoln County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, October 15 at La Juquilita Mexican grocery store located at 312 SW Coast Highway in Newport from 3 to 7 p.m.
Free Covid-19 testing will be available at this event. Spanish translation available on site.
Pfizer, Moderna and single dose J & J vaccines will be offered. People over 12 may receive the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment or payment required. Attendees who receive their first dose of vaccination will receive a $25 gift card to the grocery store.
For more information on Olalla Center visit www.olallacenter.org
