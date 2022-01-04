Lincoln County Public Health and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) are bringing back the “Vaccination Bus” to Lincoln County from Jan. 6 through Jan. 20. The bus will be stationed at the Lincoln County Commons (fairgrounds) in Newport.
Vaccinations will be provided inside the commons every day from noon to 7 p.m., including weekends and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17.
There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations to any eligible person. This includes Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and all approved pediatric vaccines. Boosters will also be available.
If OHA approves any additional vaccinations during the time the bus is in the county, they will begin providing those as well. It is likely that Pfizer boosters will be made available to those age 12 and older by the end of this week.
There will not be COVID-19 testing at the bus event this time. To find testing please contact the call center or visit public health's website. Other vaccination and testing sites are available.
The Lincoln County Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reach the call center, please call 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us. You may also schedule online on the county website www.co.lincoln.or.us/COVID.
