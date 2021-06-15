Now that the coronavirus vaccine is available to youths ages 12 and over, many people are wondering about vaccination. Parents and young people with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can join a free webinar hosted by Samaritan Health Services on Friday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m.
The question and answer session will be led by Pediatrician Eddie Frothingham, MD, and Infectious Disease Specialist Adam Brady, MD.
In children and teens, COVID-19 often causes only mild illness or infection with no noticeable symptoms, although young people may experience more severe illness and hospitalization or, in rare cases, death. At the webinar, you can find out how COVID-19 affects children, reasons for vaccinating your child, the possible side effects of the vaccine in young people, and more.
Register for this event at samhealth.org/BeHealthy. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.
For more information on Samaritan Health Services’ response to coronavirus and helpful resources, visit samhealth.org/Coronavirus.
