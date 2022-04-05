Help keep yourself and the community safe by receiving your COVID-19 vaccination this Friday, April 8.
April 8, Lincoln County Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines by manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available. No appointment required.
All doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available including second booster shots for those eligible. Second booster shots are available for adults 50 years of age and older and for certain immunocompromised patients ages 12 to 49 who received their first booster shot at least four months ago.
Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19. The COVID-19 booster shot is highly effective at protecting against severe illness or death from the Omicron variant.
