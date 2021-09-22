The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in deaths.
OHA reported 11,655 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19. That represents a 10% decrease from the previous week.
There were 579 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down slightly from 592 last week.
There were 148 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 120 reported the previous week.
There were 140,538 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 12 through Sept. 18. The percentage of positive tests was 10.5%, down from 12% the previous week and the lowest level of test positivity in six weeks.
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 187 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
