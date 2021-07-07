Florence Pourtal, Lincoln County’s interim public health director, provided the board of commissioners with an update on COVID-19 at the board’s regular meeting on June 28.
While there was an increase in the number of cases from May to June, Pourtal noted cases are trending lower when compared with the numbers earlier this year.
Oregon’s rate of infection was third lowest in the nation. The state was 5th lowest in deaths per 100,000. And, Oregon was 18th highest in vaccinations, higher than the national average.
There were three outbreaks in the county, but only one required reporting, Pourtal told the commissioners. Seven employees of B’nai B’rith summer camp in Lincoln City contracted COVID-19. Pourtal indicated the infected employees were not fully vaccinated. B’nai B’rith was extremely cooperative with public health, Pourtal said, and the situation is under control.
“We are really in need of good information when investigating cases,” she said. “We understand people don’t want to talk about COVID any more,” Pourtal acknowledged, but it’s still necessary.
Almost 70 percent of those 12 and over in Lincoln County have been vaccinated — 30,201, or 69.8 percent, Pourtal told the commissioners. However, the percentages are much lower in Siletz, at 50.9 percent; Otis, at 44.5 percent; Toledo at 42.7 percent; and Tidewater, at 42.1 percent.
The county will hold vaccination clinics at Don Lindly Park in Tidewater on July 8, Toledo Library July 13, Salmon River Grange, July 15, and Lincoln City Community Center July 16.
In order to reach those who are unvaccinated, the health department created a promotional video with Samaritan Health Services. The commissioners previewed the video, which will run on television in the county.
In the video, doctors and other health professionals promote the benefits of the COVID vaccine, which is widely available in the county, and free. A number of community members announce, “I got mine!”
Georgia Pacific’s C. J. Drake got his. So did Laura Anderson of Local Ocean. She got hers to keep business open.
Linell Wood, of Lincoln County Public Health, explains that for life to return to normal, 7 in 10 Americans need to have the vaccine.
The commissioners expressed appreciation for the video.
The health department will continue to promote vaccines through their partners, Pourtal said. Volunteers are posting fliers. Samaritan Health Services will distribute vaccine information via MyChart.
With COVID restrictions relaxed across Oregon, masks and social distancing no longer required, and businesses no longer limited in capacity, COVID remains in Lincoln County.
“I think we’re doing a good job,” said Pourtal, “We need to keep going, reach out to people to let them know vaccines are available.”
