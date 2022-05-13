This is a time-sensitive message from Crestview Heights School and Waldport Middle & High School.
Today is Friday, May 13, 2022. Early this morning there was a small fire at Crestview Heights School involving the school’s fire suppression system. The fire has been put out but we are not able to be in the building today.
There will be no school today, Friday, May 13th for Crestview Heights School PreK through 6th grade and Waldport Middle School 7th & 8th Grades.
High School Students will have school today at Waldport High School and all classes will take place in the high school building.
