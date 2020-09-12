Firefighters are taking advantage of the cooler weather and making progress in building fire lines around the perimeters, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported today (Sept. 12). The fire has not experienced significant growth in the last 48 hours.
The Kimberling Fire, east of Rose Lodge, has a fire line around the perimeter and hose lays are in progress. Mop-up is planned to commence later today. Mop-up activities consist of digging up hot spots using hand tools and following with water. It is tedious work that could take days before the fire is considered out.
The larger portion of fire near Otis, crews are working to establish fire breaks using hand crews in steeper areas and dozers to re-open roads for control lines. The majority of the fire perimeter does not have control lines established yet.
Michael Curran, ODF District Forester, asks for the public’s patience and understanding of the road closures.
“Until hazard trees are removed, repairs to the power lines are made and structure assessment completed, portions of the fire will remain closed to the public for the fire fighters safety,” Curren said.
