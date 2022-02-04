New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Compared with people who have received just the initial vaccine series, the number of unvaccinated people who required hospitalization in December 2021 was nine times higher in ages 12-17, 12 times higher in ages 18-49 and 17 times higher in ages 50 and older. Compared with people who have received a booster dose, the number of unvaccinated people who required hospitalization was 44 times higher in ages 50-64 and 49 times higher in ages 65 and older.
Lincoln County Public Health Director Florence Pourtal stated during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, that this clearly shows the protection of the vaccine and the added protection of the booster shot against severe disease and hospitalization.
Lincoln County has had 65 COVID-19 deaths, as of Jan. 31. The month of January ended with 2,053 cases reported to public health.
“The good news is that we might have peaked,” Pourtal said. “It seems like we might have peaked at 650 cases per week the week of [Jan.] 16 to [Jan.] 23 and we might be coming down now.”
Pourtal said it looks like cases have been plateauing statewide as well. It is still possible for hospitalizations to remain high. The latest projection for Lincoln County shows hospitalizations may have peaked as well.
For both hospitals asking for clinical relief workers, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital requested 32 clinical positions and seven positions are filled so far, according to data from public health. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital requested 26 workers and 12 positions have been filled so far. The hospitals are not receiving any non-clinical relief staff and are thinking outside of the box to fill those positions.
“Yesterday was the first time North Lincoln had five cases of COVID in the hospital,” Pourtal said.
Pourtal said Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital is doing well in terms of the number of patients with COVID-19 and ICU capacity.
COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to organizations beginning Feb. 3, Pourtal added. Public health made a protocol for partner organizations doing the distributions.
“The Moderna vaccine has been fully authorized now,” Pourtal said. “They’ve changed the name to Spikevax I believe. Regardless, if you come to us and say you want a Moderna vaccine, we’ll know what you’re talking about and we would be happy to administer it to you.”
Public health has been doubling up on where people can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They are working to set up clinics with schools in the county, the Housing Authority of Lincoln County, Pacific Seafoods, food banks and more. Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/3HviG4g Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3J6ilWd
