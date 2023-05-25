With increased temperatures, decreased precipitation, and in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry, fire agencies in Lincoln County will soon be implementing bans on yard debris burning.
Agencies and Effective Dates:
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue -May 26 at dusk
Depoe Bay Fire District –May 26 at dusk
Newport Fire Dept./Rural Fire Protection District -May 31 at dusk
Seal Rock Fire District -May 31 at dusk
Central Coast Fire & Rescue -May 26 at dusk
Siletz Valley Rural Fire Protection District -May 30 at 6 a.m.
Toledo Fire Dept./East Lincoln County Fire District -May 28 at dusk
Yachats Fire District -May 28 at noon
Oregon Department of Forestry -May 26 at dusk
This ban is specific to yard debris burning and does not include recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces, or charcoal BBQ grills. Please check with your local fire agency for details specific to each jurisdiction.
Reminder: Carelessness is the largest cause of wildfire.
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage requiring efforts from a fire agency or multiple fire agencies, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused and for fire response recovery, per Oregon Revised Statue; 476.920 - Billing owner of property for the cost of extinguishing fire.
Additional Resource Links:
Lincoln County Public Safety Non-Emergency Contact Numbers
ODF Public Regulated Restrictions Use
Lincoln County Emergency Management – Wildfire Hazard Readiness Information
Lincoln County Wildfire Readiness Videos/Presentations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.