LINCOLN COUNTY — At the August 25 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Interim Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported Oregon reached the grim milestone of 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus in the state. Of those, she said, 283 were in intensive care units. Pourtal told the commissioners 92 percent of available beds in Oregon hospitals were occupied, as were 93 percent of intensive care unit beds.
At the beginning of August, public health officials thought we were on track to have at least four times the number of cases as in July. We’re past five times that now, Pourtal said, on track for six times more cases in August than in July.
Pourtal noted there was a significant increase in the number of pediatric cases of the virus.
Reiterating that the vaccine is very good at protecting against hospitalization and health, Pourtal said it is less effective in preventing mild infection. She noted, however, that in addition to the rise of the Delta variant, other protection measures, such as masking and distancing, were relaxed, contributing to the rapid spread of the virus.
Ninety-four people have been hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, and 26 have died. There were 203 cases reported in the county for the week ending August 21, an increase of 45 percent from the week before.
“Unfortunately,” Pourtal said, “last week we had a death due to COVID. Our hospitalizations are really high — the highest we’ve seen in the county.” Pourtal told the commissioners there were seven patients with COVID-19 in the two local hospitals, five in ICU beds. Pourtal said she wanted to debunk the rumor those in the hospital were not county residents — all are county residents.
There have been 2,111 cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County, 94 hospitalizations and 26 deaths due to the virus. Community transmission is “through the roof,” Pourtal said.
Commissioner Claire Hall said she was more than a little concerned with in-person education resuming, given this is the first time students will be back since the Delta variant. Hall said she has heard from parents who were extremely worried.
“I understand the concern and anxiety,” Pourtal said. ”The schools and the school district have to follow clear guidance on masking requirements and distancing and hygiene practices during the school day.”
Pourtal said transmission, the way it was observed last school year, didn’t happen within the school, but outside of it. Pourtal assured the commissioners the public health department was working with the Lincoln County School District, and she noted intent to hold additional vaccination events in the schools.
Pourtal said she hoped by Fall or Winter a vaccine will become available for children under 12.
“It’s important to remind children how to properly wear a mask,” Pourtal said, and she suggested practicing. Discuss with children the importance of protecting themselves and people around them. Remind them about hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
She said some might not yet be well aware of the surge happening throughout the state and in our county.
“We have a variant that is extremely contagious — three times more transmissible than previous versions. One person can infect between five and eight people,” she said.
Pourtal reviewed COVID symptoms: sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you have COVID symptoms, Pourtal said, get tested. If you test positive, isolate. Stay home, away from people in your home, if possible. Wear a mask if you can’t completely isolate.
Public Health will reach out as soon as possible.
“Our team has been under water,” she said.
“As awful as the numbers for the county are,” said Hall, “Three southern Oregon counties are among the worst in the US for the virus — what happens when you don’t have community leadership or the community-at-large taking it seriously enough. Our public health team, the greater community team, and the three out of four who have done the right thing and gotten vaccinated. “
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson agreed, noting Jackson Josephine and Curry counties are losing the ability to take care of people — what Jacobson said she and the board have always been trying to avoid.
“We have very limited care,” she said, “And it doesn’t take a whole lot to take us down.”
Saying that she is proud of everybody for getting vaccinated, Jacobson noted that Lincoln County has one of the highest vaccination rate in the state.
“The trends are frightening,” said Jacobson. “The spread of the virus is becoming frightening.”
