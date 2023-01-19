Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Structure Fire

Fire crews have responded to a reported barn fire on North Beaver Creek Road in Seal Rock.

First crews arriving reported the barn was fully involved. Crews also reported small explosions and ammunition going off at the fire scene.

Fire crews from surrounding communities are responding to the scene.

