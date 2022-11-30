Grateful

The dog shows this firefighter his appreciation following the rescue.

Usually, the life of a dog can be frisky and fun, but sometimes, also dangerous.

Newport Firefighters responded to the scene when one dog fell into a deep well.

Got 'Em!

A firefighter gets a hold of the dog and prepares to climb out of the well.

Firefighters used a long ladder and climbed down onto the well to rescue 'Hank' the dog.

Safely back up top out of the well, Hank expressed his gratitude by licking the face of one of the firefighters.

