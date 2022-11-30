Usually, the life of a dog can be frisky and fun, but sometimes, also dangerous.
Newport Firefighters responded to the scene when one dog fell into a deep well.
Firefighters used a long ladder and climbed down onto the well to rescue 'Hank' the dog.
Safely back up top out of the well, Hank expressed his gratitude by licking the face of one of the firefighters.
