Hilary Dorsey has been promoted to Editor of The News Guard in Lincoln City. She has been with Country Media, Inc. for two-and-a-half years as a reporter at the Headlight Herald in Tillamook.
“We are so happy to have Hilary here at The News Guard,” said General Manager Robyn Smith. “She’s proven herself with our company in Tillamook and is a great fit here in Lincoln City.”
Dorsey received her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from University of Oregon in December 2018. After graduating, she took a remote internship for the San Francisco News before joining Country Media, Inc.
“We look forward to Hilary bringing her experience and hard work ethic to our team,” Smith said. “We have a lot of plans for our paper in 2022 and Hilary is the final piece to our team we needed to accomplish all we want to do moving forward.”
While at the Headlight Herald in Tillamook, Dorsey covered a wide array of stories, features and sports. She is well versed in delivering news and information on all platforms like the website, Facebook and Twitter. She also covered the COVID-19 Pandemic in Tillamook County for the past 20 months. Dorsey also wrote for Country Media’s papers in Manzanita and Cannon Beach while she was in Tillamook.
“We’re sorry to see Hilary leave us in Tillamook, but happy she is advancing her career with Country Media at our sister paper in Lincoln City,” said Joe Warren, publisher of the Headlight Herald in Tillamook. “We wish her luck in her new position.”
Dorsey is married to her husband Zach and the couple have two dogs.
