In consultation with Lincoln County Public Health and the city manager, Driftwood Public Library is closed to the public from Sunday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 29. Curbside service and computer time are available by appointment. The library will reopen at 1p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
This decision comes in the wake of Lincoln County Public Health’s alert, issued on Jan. 21, stating that cases are surging in Lincoln County and Public Health is overwhelmed. With this planned closure, Driftwood Public Library staff and the City administration hope to reduce community spread among library patrons and avert unplanned closures due to staff member illness.
Curbside pick-up of library materials is available by appointment from 1-5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Computer appointments will also be available at these times. To schedule an appointment, please call the library at 541-996-2277 and press 1 at the menu. Online resources are available 24/7 at www.driftwoodlib.org.
Per Lincoln County Public Health, the best defense against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated and boosted. For information about vaccination and booster clinics in Lincoln County, please contact LCPH at 541-265-0261, ext. 6.
