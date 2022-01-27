Due to reports from Lincoln County Public Health that case counts and community spread remain on the rise, the Driftwood Public Library will extend the closure of the building to the public through Saturday, Feb. 5. Unless otherwise directed by local or state order, the library building will reopen on Feb. 6, and the Oregon Legacy author event at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, will go forward as planned.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 26, LCPH has reported 1,680 positive cases in Lincoln County in January -- almost double the previous peak. LCPH and the CDC estimate that this number represents only about 25% of the actual case count, bringing the county’s numbers closer to 6,500 positive cases. The Oregon Health Sciences University projects that hospitalizations will peak early next week, followed by a decline in new cases. Locally, hospitals are struggling with the increase in cases, staffing challenges, and lack of medical transportation.
Considering this, the library has elected to protect vulnerable patrons and staff and reduce community spread by extending the closure. Curbside pick-up of library materials remains available from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Computer appointments are also available during these times. Please call 541-996-2277 and select option 1 to schedule your appointment.
Library staff are available from 1-5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions, assist with research, or make book recommendations. The library’s website, catalog, and eBooks are available 24/7 at www.driftwoodlib.org.
